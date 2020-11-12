Chinese community donates $8 million to COVID-19 fight
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Chinese community in Jamaica on Wednesday handed over a cheque for $8 million to the Ministry of Health and Wellness in support of the country's COVID-19 response.
State Minister Juliet Cuthbert Flynn accepted the donation during a ceremony at the ministry's New Kingston location.
Cuthbert Flynn thanked the Chinese community for its continued assistance in the country's COVID-19 fight, and said the donation will be used to procure essential items.
“There are quite a number of things we are constantly in need of — personal protective equipment, N95 masks, for example, and other various things that these funds can be used [to purchase],” she said.
“This donation is of great help to continue the fight against COVID-19… and we are very grateful for the support,” she added.
Representative of the Chinese community in Jamaica, Patrick Zhang, said that “this is from all the Chinese individuals living here. When we heard of the situation here several months ago, we started fund-raising efforts and every single individual donated”.
Zhang said that since the onset of the pandemic, the Chinese community has made monetary and other contributions to several hospitals and non-governmental organisations to assist those serving on the front lines of the pandemic.
“The funds we have donated, we hope, will assist in purchasing medication for patients as well as equipment for front-line workers. We are all facing this pandemic as one and we are living in this society together, and we have to fight it together. We want to see our beloved land recover from this,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy