Chinese community in Lucea donate $2.5 million for COVID-19 assistance

HANOVER, Jamaica — The Chinese business community in Lucea recently donated $2.5 million worth of food, personal protective equipment (PPEs), and sanitisers to assist COVID-19 frontline workers and vulnerable in the parish.

The donation was made possible through a partnership formed between the Huangshi Municipal People's Congress (Government) in China and the Hanover Municipal Corporation last year.

The items are to be shared with members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Hanover Fire department, the Hanover Health department, the shut-ins and households who are currently out of a job due to the pandemic.

BY ANTHONY LEWIS