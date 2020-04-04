Chinese community makes $5 million contribution to western Jamaica COVID-19 efforts

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Chinese community in Jamaica yesterday donated sanitation items worth $5 million to the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), as part of its contribution to the country's fight against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

The donation was made at the Beauty Queen warehouse in Montego Bay, St James. Other donations are expected to be made today to the Freeport Police Station, the St James infirmary and children's homes in the parish, valued at $2.5 million.

Among the items in yesterday's donation were sanitisers, face masks, gloves, and napkins.

Yangsen Li, a member of the Chinese community in handing over the items, noted that Jamaica is their home, and as such, the Chinese community has come together to assist fellow Jamaicans in a time of difficulty.

"This is our home too, especially in this time of crisis in which people are losing their jobs. There is an increased need for food [and] personal items, so, we have come together to support our Jamaican brothers, and sisters," said Li.

The Chinese community has made numerous contributions across the island since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on the island last month. Up to yesterday, the country had recorded 53 confirmed cases of the disease and three deaths.

"We hope to continue this effort as long as we can, to ease whatever difficulty our Jamaican fellow faced," Li stressed.

Chief Executive Officer of the Western Regional Health Authority, Errol Greene, in thanking the Chinese community said the items are to be used across the region, which encompasses Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland.

He noted that they are needed in the carrying out of day to day activities in hospitals and health centres.

Greene also used the opportunity to thank cooperate Jamaica for the tremendous support they have given to the health sector.

ANTHONY LEWIS