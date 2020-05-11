Chinese community offers COVID-19 relief through Food For the Poor

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Chinese community in Jamaica has donated hundreds of food packages to the Food For The Poor (FFP) for distribution to families and other vulnerable groups affected by the current health crisis.

On April 26, the Chinese-Jamaican community donated 900 food packages to FFP and other non-profit organisations at the Chinese Benevolent Association for distribution to those in need.

"We want Jamaica to know that we do care and will support Jamaica with love. We would also like to thank GraceKennedy and National Baking Company for working with us to make these donations," remarked Lucas Lee, one of the members of the Chinese community.

The Chinese community across the island has been helping the fight against COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the island.

According to a release, the Chinese have donated funds to provide lunches for the doctors and nurses at the University Hospital of the West Indies and Chest Hospital as a show of support and appreciation for being on the frontline. Medical supplies were also donated.

“With many Jamaicans feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, Food For The Poor needs all the support to help those in need. We are thankful for this donation which will help tremendously in these critical times,” said Kivette Silvera, Director at FFP.

In addition to FFP, two other entities benefitted from packages, one in St Elizabeth and the other in St Thomas, both of whom support the elderly in their communities.