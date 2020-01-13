Cholera, gone, but not forgotten – WHO
WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) – Two United Nations health agencies said Monday that death from cholera in Haiti is preventable and urged the authorities “to accelerate investments in clean water and adequate sanitation.”
The Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) in a joint statement noted that the cholera outbreak that began in Haiti in October 2010 caused an estimated 820,000 cases and killed 9,792 people.
But they said due to the hard work of the Haitian government and the population in partnership with PAHO and other agencies, there have been no confirmed cases of cholera since the end of January 2019.
“As Haiti approaches one year free of cholera, the disease may be gone, but it is certainly not forgotten. Now is the time to act to ensure that cholera in Haiti remains a distant memory.”
The two agencies said cholera is a disease of inequity that unduly sickens and kills the poorest and most vulnerable people, mostly those without access to clean water and sanitation.
“It causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration that can kill a formerly healthy person within hours. So long as diseases like cholera remain, we will simply not achieve universal health, nor will we ensure the very crux of the sustainable development agenda – leaving no one behind.
“Death from cholera is preventable with the tools that we have today. Primary health clinics have been established throughout Haiti with trained personnel that are able to manage cases and save people with adequate rehydration and care. Surveillance is in place to detect and respond to possible flare-ups. And a vaccine is available, which PAHO/WHO can mobilize from the global stockpile.”
PAHO/WHO said that early detection is key, and its Labo-moto project works on the ground to enable field nurses to rapidly transport samples from patients from treatment centres to laboratories on motorcycles.
The agencies said as a result of this initiative last year, 95 per cent of suspected cases were tested for cholera and 'to make sure that cholera truly remains a distant memory we must also accelerate investments in clean water and adequate sanitation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy