KINGSTON, Jamaica— Dancer and choreographer Barry Moncrieffe is dead.

Moncrieffe, who was battling cancer, died at about 7:15 this evening.

His death was confirmed by current artistic director of the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC) Marlon Simms.

"His death is a loss in size and proportion for the company," said Simms.

Moncrieffe joined the NDTC shortly after it was founded by Professor Rex Nettleford in 1962. He rose to artistic director in 2012 and served until 2018.

He was 78.