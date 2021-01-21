Chovey road in St Mary to be repaired

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists who use the Chovey road in St Mary will soon benefit from improved road conditions.

This follows Cabinet's approval of a $321.3 million contract to Surrey Paving and Aggregate Company Limited for stabilisation works along the road in St Mary.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during yesterday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew.

Williams noted too that the payment of a mobilisation advance, with surety, was also approved to Surrey Paving and Aggregate in the amount of $70. 6 million, which is 22 per cent of the contract price.

A section of the roadway at Chovey was extensively damaged during heavy rains late last year.