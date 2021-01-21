Chovey road in St Mary to be repaired
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists who use the Chovey road in St Mary will soon benefit from improved road conditions.
This follows Cabinet's approval of a $321.3 million contract to Surrey Paving and Aggregate Company Limited for stabilisation works along the road in St Mary.
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during yesterday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew.
Williams noted too that the payment of a mobilisation advance, with surety, was also approved to Surrey Paving and Aggregate in the amount of $70. 6 million, which is 22 per cent of the contract price.
A section of the roadway at Chovey was extensively damaged during heavy rains late last year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy