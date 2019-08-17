ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Chris Gayle — not only a great batsman, but a legend

Dear Editor,

West Indies' longstanding batting star, Christopher Gayle, is not only a great batsman, like Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Vivian Richards, George Headley and Sir Donald Bradman, but also a legend. Do you agree with me?

If sixes and fours, only, could make a cricketer become great, Chris Gayle would be the first one.

If it is blasting consecutive sixes in a competition, Gayle would win that competition.

If scoring runs at a fast rate, only, could make a batsman become great, Gayle would be the first to be that great one.

When Gayle feels like it, no one can match him when it comes to hitting long sixes and fours. When he is on fire, or on the go, no batsman can stand in his shoes when it comes to hammering a cricket ball all over the ground and into the stands. He shows no mercy to bowlers.

Gayle has the killer-instinct and was carved out and talented to blast any bowler, any bouncer, any googly or rising delivery to no-man's land, or even into the commentary box.

No matter what Virat Kholi does, is doing or will do; no matter how many centuries or half-centuries he has made; no matter how many times he has been selected man-of-the-match; no matter his record or average, he is not as good as Chris Gayle, especially when it comes to hitting sixes or scoring fast.

Donald J Mckoy