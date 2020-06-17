Chronixx calls for a 'fresh' way of protesting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reggae artiste Chronixx is calling for a new, “fresher” way of protesting.

He was speaking during a BBC interview with Kameron Virk to promote a new song “Same Prayer”, which he has described as a "prayer for the younger generation".

“If you ever see someone protesting and it resembles what was happening in the 90s, and the 80s, and the 70s, and the 60s, and the 40s, then just with your senses you can know that we're still in need of something fresh. We're still in need of something that cannot be anticipated by the other side,” the artiste said during the interview.

Several Black Lives Matter protests broke out around the world after the police killing of George Floyd, a black American man. Floyd died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck while he pleaded for air.

“If you change a hundred things about the British system now it's still gonna be a system that's prejudiced against people like myself and even people like yourself, the only thing that can change, that will bring about real change is changing individuals. That's why I said after the revolution must come the evolutionaries,” Chronixx continued.

He added: “So many people trying to be an activist in society. These days what we really need is active spirituality 'cause Bob done fight already, X done fight already, and Rosa Parks make we fly in first class nice and steady, so if you want to go and fight that fight again then alright, 'cause after the revolution must come the evolutionaries.”