Chuck proposes amendments to Indecom Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The justice ministry has proposed an amendment of the Independent Commission of Investigations Act, 2010 in line with the previously tabled Joint Select Committee Report tabled in the House on May 27 this year.

However, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck said the administration has reconsidered the previous recommendation to give the commission prosecutorial powers.

The decision, Chuck said, is premised on the Privy Council ruling in May this year which upheld the Appeal Court's ruling that Indecom does not have the power to arrest, charge or prosecute police officers, coupled with improved staffing of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Addressing parliament yesterday, the minister said the Government nevertheless remained committed to strengthening Indecom's investigative powers and capabilities.

“As such, this Honourable Parliament is being asked to note and support the Joint Select Committee Report and adopt the remaining recommendations in the report,” Chuck said yesterday.

He proposed amendments to:

Expand the functions of Indecom to facilitate the sharing of information with other parties such as government agencies, special coroners, commissions of inquiries and the security forces; Allow for the commission to initiate or continue any investigation notwithstanding any criminal proceedings relating to the subject matter of the investigation. Expressly compel members of the security forces or specified officials to serve notices. Expand the provision for delegation to allow the commission to delegate any person the performance of his functions, excluding a member of the security forces or specified official, and that such delegation shall not preclude the performance of that function of the commission. Give INDECOM a body corporate status.

“These recommendations plus others in the report will be introduced in a Bill to amend the Indecom Act and drafting instructions will accordingly be provided to OPC (the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel) at the close of this debate and after further consideration by Cabinet,” Chuck said.

“I hope that the proposed amended Bill will be tabled in Parliament during this fiscal year,” he added.