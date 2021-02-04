Chuck says Data Protection Act should come before NIDS
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, says the Government hopes to implement the Data Protection Act, 2020 before the new National Identification System (NIDS) comes into effect.
The Data Protection Act, 2020, which seeks to safeguard the privacy and personal information of Jamaicans, was passed in the Senate on Friday, June 12, 2020.
The Bill, which was approved without amendments in the Lower House on May 19, got the green light in June with three amendments.
Responding to questions from a member of the public, during the virtual town hall meeting by the Joint Select Committee on the National Identification & Registration Act, 2020, on January 27, Minister Chuck outlined that the regulations were being worked on.
“Once these are completed, the likelihood is that the Data Protection body will be set up,” Chuck said.
“I suspect that it will be a matter of months before everything comes into operation. I can't give you an exact date, but I know the Government is working to put it into operation, and there's a real likelihood... and we hope it will be before the implementation of the NIDS Bill,” he added.
Meanwhile, Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte, said implementation of the Data Protection Act will be critical to the implementation of the NIDS law.
For her part, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, pointed out that the NIDS September date announced is for the “technical capacity to deliver”.
“Where we are in terms of the technical work that's being done, building out of the security platforms and protocols, we will be in a position as at September 1, all things remaining equal, to start that process,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy