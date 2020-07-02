Chuck says he will push for tougher penalties for sexual offences

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Justice minister Delroy Chuck has indicated that he will be pushing for harsher penalties for sexual offences, following comments he made last week at a joint select parliamentary committee, which drew public outrage and subsequent apologies from him.

Speaking a short while ago at today's meeting of the joint select committee which is reviewing the Sexual Harassment Act, the justice minister intimated that his move to take up this mantle is a means of atoning for his comments.

Chuck said his remarks were "most inappropriate and insensitive", and that it has given him the opportunity to reflect on the plight of women and children across the country, and to direct his energies to do more to protect these victims.

Alphea Saunders