Chuck to seek indemnity for Indecom
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says he intends to bring to Parliament a Bill validating and indemnifying the Independent Commission of Investigations (Indecom) from previous actions taken to arrest, charge and prosecute police officers.
Following legal action brought by the Police Federation, the court ruled in 2013 that INDECOM did have the power under the Independent Commission of Investigations Act, 2010 to arrest, charge and prosecute members of the security forces. However, the Court of Appeal overturned that ruling in 2018, with the Privy Council upholding it in May this year.
Addressing Parliament yesterday, Chuck said that the commission acted in good faith “as can de demonstrated when it desisted, upon the institution of proceedings by the Police Federation”.
Chuck said further that in spite of the tense relationship between the police force and Indecom, the commission had “performed its role admirably and its achievements and successes have been endorsed locally, regionally, and internationally”.
“No one can deny that Indecom has been vigilant and thorough in its investigations of alleged police misconduct and excesses. There is no doubt that Indecom has contributed positively to the reduction of extra judicial killings by the security forces,” the minister said.
The Bill, along with a proposed amendment of the Indecom Act, is expected to be tabled this fiscal year.
