Chung claims 'irregularities' in electoral process

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Independent candidate for Manchester Central Rohan Chung claims there are irregularities in the electoral process.

He made the comment while speaking with journalists a short while ago outside the Manchester Parish Court where a magisterial recount is being completed, but declined to elaborate.

Chung, who was unsuccessful in his bid to win the constituency in the September 3 general election, applied last week for a magisterial recount.

In an affidavit requesting the recount, Chung argued that some of his objections were ignored during the counting of the ballots; the returning officer improperly rejected a few ballots; and there was an incorrect addition of the number of ballots cast for another candidate.

The seat was won by the Jamaica Labour Party's Rhoda M Crawford, who defeated the People's National Party incumbent Peter Bunting by 1,253 votes.