Chung to pay over $2m in legal fees

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The court has ordered independent candidate for Manchester Central Rohan Chung to pay close to $2.3 million in legal fees for failing in his bid to take control of the constituency via magisterial recount.

According to the recount, for which Chung applied last week, the Jamaica Labour Party's Rhoda Crawford lost 53 votes but retained the win, with 8,139 votes; the People's National Party's Peter Bunting gained 50 votes, finishing with 6,989; and Chung lost one, ending with 48.

At the end of the three-day recount today, Crawford's attorneys presented Chung with a bill for $2,287,465.00.