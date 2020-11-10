'Chups' caught with gun, ammo

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he was caught running inside a premises during a police raid in Love Lane, Spanish Town yesterday.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Charles McDonald, otherwise called 'Chups', a higgler of Love Lane in the parish.

The police said about 5:30 am, a targeted raid was conducted in the community when McDonald was seen running inside a premises. The police reportedly gave chase and he was accosted.

McDonald was searched and a Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

He was charged later that day and his court date is being finalised.