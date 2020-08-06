Church Corner, St Thomas under quarantine

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The Church Corner area in St Thomas is now under quarantine for 14 days, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has announced.

The area of interest spans approximately 0.9 square kilometres and is bounded by a 4.3 kilometre perimeter.

To the north, the boundary will start at the intersection of the Morant River and the Bustamante Bridge, and will continue in a north-easterly direction along the Rozelle to Morant Bay Road to the roundabout, and then continue along the perimeter of the Red Hills Cemetery to the intersection with Summit Boulevard and then easterly to where Stony Gut Avenue and Paul Place intersect. Then the boundary will continue south-easterly for approximately 0.2 kilometres to the intersection of Summit Road and Summit Grove and then due east for approximately 0.3 kilometres to where it meets the river.

To the east, the boundary will continue in a southerly direction along the river to where it meets the coast.

To the south, the boundary will continue from where the river meets the coast and then continue in a south-westerly direction along the coast to where it intersects with the Morant River.

And to the west, the boundary will continue in a north-westerly direction from the coast along the Morant River to its intersection with the Bustamante Bridge.

Dr Tufton said the justification for the quarantine is the identification of 16 positive cases from the parish (notably the Bamboo River and Church Corner communities).

The first two cases in the St Thomas cluster were from St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew. The close contacts of those two initial cases are, however, negative and so the hypothesis is that they acquired the infection in St Thomas

The St Thomas quarantine is the second announced today. It joins Sandy Bay in Clarendon, which was placed under quarantine this morning.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said people within the communities will be under lockdown, except for scheduled days when they will be allowed activities like shopping.