Church council calls for non-partisan dialogue to address crime
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) is calling on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to initiate a process to bring together the Government, Opposition, private sector, church and civil society “into meaningful, non-partisan dialogue and strategic action towards bringing the crime situation under control and to an 'acceptable' level.”
In a JCC statement this morning, the council argued that governments over the years have not been able to offer a successful and sustainable response to crime, and as a result, the situation has only become worse.
According to the JCC, at its recently held executive committee meeting the church expressed deep concern about the crime situation in the country, and the level of brutality and brazenness to which it has descended.
“While the Council is cognizant of the attempts of the present Government to address the situation, it is the considered view of the Council that any initiative in this regard will need the input from both sides of the political spectrum, as well as, the private sector and civil society, if it is to succeed,” the JCC said.
