Church leader calls on PM to 'rein in' Cuthbert-Flynn on abortion support

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chairman of Jamaica Cause and Vice President of the Jamaica Association of Evangelicals, Bishop Alvin Bailey, has called on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to “rein in” the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn for her public support of abortion.

Cuthbert-Flynn was quoted in the media as hoping that the controversial issue could be placed back on the parliamentary agenda and a conscience vote be pursed to amend the existing laws in Jamaica. This, against the background of Argentina's landmark ruling to legalise abortion.

“The legalisation of abortion must be publicly condemned by the prime minister if he is to be seen as having any moral authority to speak to the on-going senseless killing of innocent people in our society through acts of crime and violence,” said Bishop Bailey in a statement.

The church leader's call comes on the heels of the prime minister's plea for the church to support the government's investment in the “heart ware” of Jamaicans as part of the fight against crime and violence. Holness was speaking at the recent National Day of Prayer held at the Power of Faith Church under the theme: “Heal the Family, Heal the Nation”.

According to Bishop Bailey, if the prime minister remained silent on the issue of the legalisation of abortion, such action would reflect the ultimate hypocrisy and compromise, as well as a contradiction of Holness' mention of Christian principles which guided his early development.

“The pronouncements by Mrs Flynn in support of abortion has flown in the face of God and Christianity,” Bishop Bailey noted.

“I call on the prime minister to renounce in Parliament any intention to further pursue the abortion agenda, but instead establish a Joint Select Committee — comprising representatives of the church and other civil organisations — to look at ways to assist pregnant mothers through adoption or foster care,” said Bishop Bailey.

Currently, Family Life Ministries offers a programme where Christian families have registered their willingness to adopt or foster children.