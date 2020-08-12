Church minister among four charged with having sex with minor

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A church minister is among four people who have been charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 in separate incidents in Clarendon, St Catherine and St Andrew.

In the first incident, 32-year-old Ian Reid, a minister of Tread Light District in Clarendon is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl in an abandoned building in his community on Monday, July 20.

The matter was reported to the police on Tuesday, August 11 and Reid was arrested and charged.

Meanwhile, in St Catherine, 27-year-old Alwayne Kerr of Dawkins Avenue in Portmore, St Catherine and Andre Barrett of Partridge Way, Hellshire in St Catherine and a Kingston 20 address were charged with rape, having sexual intercourse with a person under 16, abduction, grievous sexual assault and human trafficking.

Reports are that on Tuesday, July 21, Kerr picked up a 15-year-old-girl in downtown Kingston and brought her to a house in Portmore, St Catherine where he and Barrett had sex with her.

The matter was reported to the police and an operation carried out in downtown, Kingston on Wednesday, August 5 where both men were nabbed. Kerr and Barrett were charged on Tuesday, August 11. Their court dates are being finalised.

Additionally, a 16-year-old student of Riverside Drive, Kingston 20 was charged with aiding and abetting rape and having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 based on allegations that he had sex with a 15-year-old several times between November 2019 and June 2020.

The matter was reported to the police and the 16-year-old charged. His court date is being finalised.