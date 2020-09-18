Church plans one-week virtual prayers for COVID

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Representatives of a wide cross-section of the local church community – across eight multi-denominational ministries islandwide – have come together to plan a week-long event, 'Jamaica Return', from September 27 to October 4, to facilitate a reflective time for Jamaicans using online, radio and cable channels.

The ministry partners include Jamaica House of Prayer, Mentoring A Nation, 10,000 Men and Families Movement, Operation Save Jamaica, Trumpet Call Ministries International, Covenant City Church, National Intercessory Prayer Network of Jamaica, and National Association of Family.

The event has been planned in response to the significant emotional, social and financial impact of COVID-19 on the Jamaican people, as well other deeply concerning issues in the Jamaican society, a release from the committee said.

“Against the backdrop of the current pandemic, its resultant economic crisis, as well as simultaneous natural and manmade disasters, Jamaica Return aims to significantly and positively impact the fabric of society,” said Bishop Rowan Edwards, a member of the planning committee.

The week's activities will include virtual prayer and reflection sessions, focussed on such areas as immorality, devaluation of life, greed, selfishness, pride and declining family relationships.

Over the week, periodic 60-second messages and five-minute prayers and reflections will be broadcast on several radio stations.

Daily reflection and prayer gatherings will be accessible three times per day through Zoom. Individuals will also be able to join these sessions live on the Jamaica Return Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“It will be a week of individual, family, community and national reflection, renewal and repentance,” said Dr Michael Coombs, another member of the planning committee.