Churches commit to helping with additional school spaces

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education has started to identify additional spaces for students to allow for continued social distancing for the upcoming school term, through the use of churches and other available spaces.

Education Minister Karl Samuda said the ministry has been in dialogue with a number of churches to use their halls and other available spaces, and across the seven regions, more than 52 churches so far have made their halls available at request.

“Nearly 30 per cent of our schools function under capacity and can therefore operate with the existing spaces they have, while others have opted to use tents,” Samuda said yesterday, while making his contribution to the Sectoral Debate.

He said the ministry has also entered into partnership agreements with 39 private institutions so far to accommodate some students.

Schools are developing their individual plans for re-opening in September, he said, and school administrators have been guided to rearrange the seating in all classrooms in keeping with the social/physical distancing guidelines; and modify the timetables to ensure that teachers are appropriately deployed to attend to the students.

“Psychosocial sessions must also be on the timetable for all students to help them cope with the changes imposed on them as a result of the pandemic. All schools will have a psychosocial programme in place supported by the guidance counsellors, deans of discipline, school nurses, HFLE teachers and officers in the regions as well as social workers,” he said.

“Students will be immersed in this programme for the first month of school. The programme will continue until the end of the school year.”

He said special consideration will be given to staff and students with co-morbidities or underlying health conditions.

“Schools are to develop plans for the use and distribution of basic equipment and materials needed for sanitisation purposes such as temperature check devices, handwashing solutions/stations, masks, alcohol, sanitisers, and other personal protective equipment,” he said.

“Staff will be deployed to clean and sanitise school buildings, classrooms and other facilities prior to the resumption of school and according to a daily routine while school is in operation. Staff and students will receive training on the importance of social/physical distancing and other precautionary/hygiene practices to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over 13,000 members of staff in our schools have already been trained. Each school will also develop a monitoring mechanism to ensure that precautionary measures are never compromised.”