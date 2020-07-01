Cinemas, playhouses re-open; dining out allowed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie has announced that cinemas, playhouses and theatres will be conditionally re-opened for a period of 14 days effective Sunday, July 5.

The minister was speaking during today's sitting of the House of Representatives.

McKenzie said no more than 60 per cent of the seating capacity should be used.

Noting that some plays are held in auditoriums and community centres, the minister stressed that only plays will be accommodated in these facilities during this period.

The minister also announced that effective tomorrow, July 2, dining will be allowed in restaurants but noted that no more than four individuals should be at each table and capacity should not exceed 50 per cent.