Citizen turns over firearm and ammunition to police

ST ANN, Jamaica — The Ocho Rios police are praising a citizen who turned in a firearm and several rounds of ammunition to them on Milford Road in Ocho Rios, St Ann yesterday.

The police said about 12:30 pm, lawmen were on patrol in the area when a resident approached them and handed over a 9mm Browning pistol along with five 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The resident said he was cleaning his yard when he found the weapon.