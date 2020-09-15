Citizen turns over firearm and ammunition to police
ST ANN, Jamaica — The Ocho Rios police are praising a citizen who turned in a firearm and several rounds of ammunition to them on Milford Road in Ocho Rios, St Ann yesterday.
The police said about 12:30 pm, lawmen were on patrol in the area when a resident approached them and handed over a 9mm Browning pistol along with five 9mm rounds of ammunition.
The resident said he was cleaning his yard when he found the weapon.
