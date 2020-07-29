Civil rights icon Lewis lauded as warrior at Georgia capitol
ATLANTA, United States (AP) — John Lewis was lauded as a warrior and hero during a ceremony today at the Georgia Capitol, where the civil rights icon who represented much of Atlanta in Congress will lie in repose in one of the last memorials before he is buried.
Referencing the poem by Langston Hughes, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Lewis called on "America to be America again."
"And so we gather here today in what was once a stronghold of the Confederacy together because this prophet lived and this prophet named John Lewis loved," she said.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called Lewis a "beloved Georgian, an American hero and a friend to all who sought a better, fairer, more united society."
"And even today, as our country faces a public health crisis and new challenges rooted in injustice, I know that the example left behind by Congressman Lewis ... will inspire all of us to do the hard necessary work to overcome our shared challenges and emerge stronger," Kemp said.
People lined the streets as the hearse carrying Lewis' body moved through downtown. It stopped briefly in front of a mural of Lewis with the word "Hero" before arriving at the state Capitol, where it was met by Kemp and Bottoms.
Members of the public later filed into the state Capitol rotunda to pay their respects to Lewis, pausing to take photographs in front of his flag-draped coffin. A private burial service in Atlanta is scheduled for Thursday.
