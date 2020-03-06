Civil servants urge Gov't to protect frontline workers against coronavirus

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) is urging the government to put measures in place for the protection of frontline workers at the nation's borders as efforts to keep coronavirus from entering the island continue.

On our list of major concerns is the health and safety of all, particularly frontline workers. These individuals work assiduously to prevent the virus from entering our borders. However, whilst they do all they can to aid in protecting the people of Jamaica, they put themselves and their families at risk, JCSA said in a statement today.

The association said that effort must be made to ensure that people working on the frontlines are given all the necessary supplies.

“Our frontline workers will rely heavily on personal protective equipment to protect themselves and others from becoming infected. We are ill-equipped to face the reality that is at hand, therefore, we need all hands-on deck to prevent the spread of this deadly virus,” the JCSA argued.

“Without secure supply chains, the threat to our frontline workers is real. Therefore, we ask the Government of Jamaica to act promptly to put measures in place to protect the health of these workers.”

“...We must ensure that standard operating procedures are developed and adhered to. We can't stop COVID-19 without protecting our frontline workers first,” the JCSA stated.