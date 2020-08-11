Clamp down on parties, round robins
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Local government minister Desmond McKenzie has announced that as of August 24, small outdoor events such as parties, round robins, launches and festivals will be allowed to operate only on specific days.
He told the House of Representatives this afternoon that this is an effort to bring some order to the entertainment sector amidst the COVID-19 crisis.
McKenzie lamented that in addition to people not following Ministry of Health protocols at some of these events, it was discovered that about 700 parties have taken place without the requisite approval.
The allowed hours for these events are Thursdays to Sundays between 6:00am and 10:00pm, with approval from the municipal corporations. Applications for permits must be made at least 15 days before the event, a copy of which must be displayed at the entrance of the facility at least eight hours prior to the event.
The minister said promoters and sound system operators have also agreed to ensure that the protocols are displayed in the advertising of events.
“We have agreed that that information must be on the flyer,” he noted.
He said a major suggestion by the industry players, which the Government has accepted, is that any person, venue or sound system operator found in breach of any of the protocols is to be banned for six months from obtaining a permit to provide entertainment.
McKenzie said the stakeholders have also agreed to reduce the number of people allowed per event from 280 to 230 (inclusive of performers and members of staff).
He said the promoters and operators have also agreed to allow public service announcements every 15 minutes during the events to remind the audience about the safety protocols.
