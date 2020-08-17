Clarendon North Central campaign getting heated

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caretaker for Clarendon North Central, Robert Nesta Morgan, has written to Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown expressing concern about comments on the campaign trail yesterday by his opponent Dr Desmond Brennan of the People's National Party (PNP).

Addressing Comrades yesterday, Brennan said, “We serious this time. This time we a tek it to them and if we have to take it by force, we ago tek it by force”.

In his letter to the Political Ombudsman, Morgan said: “We consider the statement made at a spot meeting in the constituency yesterday … as incendiary and a threat to the democratic process.

“It also increases the political temperature in the constituency in a negative way, and changes the tone of the campaign to one where it seems the PNP are contemplating violence,” added Morgan.

He charged that the comments by Brennan followed a series of incidents where persons known to the PNP candidate have been destroying JLP campaign paraphernalia and “have threatened good citizens who previously supported the PNP and have now switched”.

Morgan argued that the intervention of the Political Ombudsman is urgently needed as he does not wish for this campaign to be marred by violent acts by the PNP.

“We reject the intention of using force to win elections by the PNP candidate and will lawfully fight to prevent it,” declared Morgan.

But in response today, Brennan told OBSERVER ONLINE that Morgan is making a mountain out of a molehill

“Lubert Levy is my Christian friend and I just quoted his song, a song we use to open our crusade,” said Brennan as he pointed to the popular gospel tune.

“I did not cry when his wrapped van drove into our compound and spun around and dust up the place, or when a young man from Sangster Height was told he could not pass a certain point in my shirt,” added Brennan.

He argued that if Morgan “can't take the heat he should get out of the kitchen”.

Clarendon North Central is seen as one of the key constituencies to determine which party will be given the nod to form the next Government.

The seat is now held by the JLP after Pearnel Charles Sr beat Brennan in the 2016 general election.

Arthur Hall