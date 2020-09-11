Clarendon North Western to undergo magisterial recount

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A magisterial recount of votes cast in the September 3 general election for the Clarendon North Western constituency is scheduled to commence at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 15.

A notice for the recount was sent from the Parish Court of Clarendon to Jamaica Labour Party's Phillip Henriques, the director of elections and the returning officer for the constituency today.

People's National Party General Secretary Julian Robinson had confirmed on Wednesday that his party would file an application requesting the recount.

The preliminary vote count showed Henriques winning the seat, with a total of 6,124 votes. The PNP's Richard Azan totalled 6,009 votes; while independent candidate Merrick Cohen got 51.

The final count done by the Electoral Office of Jamaica maintained Henriques' win.