Clarendon SE: I am preventing barbarians from taking over, Lambert says

CLARENDON, Jamaica – Former People's National Party (PNP) member Derrick Lambert, and now Independent candidate in the March 2 Clarendon South Eastern by-election, says he has entered the race to prevent "barbarians" from taking over the constituency.

Lambert told journalists a short while ago, following his nomination at Vere Technical High School in Clarendon, that he was minding his own business when he got news that the opposition People's National Party (PNP) would not be contesting the by-election.

He said shortly after that he was bombarded by visitors and telephone calls from PNP supporters pushing him to contest the seat.

"This campaign will start as a little pebble. It will mushroom and envelope Jamaica. This is not about South East Clarendon...this is about South East Clarendon saying to PNP, JLP (Jamaica Labour Party) [and] Independents that South East Clarendon is at stake. The barbarians are at the gate. They're about to take us over and we will never allow any man to come into our house, destroy our house, take our wives and kids. We will never do that, we will have to defend them at the gate," Lambert told the media.

The PNP stated that it would not contest the SE Clarendon seat left vacant by the resignation of the JLP's Rudyard Spencer.