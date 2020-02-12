Clarendon SE: JLP's Charles Jr nominated

CLARENDON, Jamaica – Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) representative Senator Pearnel Charles Jr has been nominated to contest the March 2 by-election in Clarendon South Eastern.

Charles Jr was nominated at minutes to 1:00 pm at the Vere Technical High School in the parish.

He paid his nomination fee of $15000 with three $5000 notes.

Charles Jr will go up against Independent candidate Derrick Lambert who was nominated this morning at 11:00 am.

Charles Jr was hand-picked to replace JLP's Rudyard Spencer, who earlier this month announced his retirement.

The Opposition People's National Party will not contest the by-election.

