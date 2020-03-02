Clarendon SE by-election went smoothly — Brown

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Director of Elections Glasspole Brown has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of today's by-election in Clarendon South Eastern.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer immediately after the polls closed at 5:00 pm, Brown said the entire electoral process went smoothly.

"I think we had a very good day. The voting was a bit slow but everything went smoothly," said Brown, who estimated that about 17 to 18 per cent of voters turned out.

"All 135 polling stations opened exactly on time at 7:00 am and all of them were closed at 5:00 pm," added Brown.

Counting of the votes is now underway at the Vere Technical High School with the preliminary result expected to be released shortly after 7:00 pm.

But even before the result of one box is released, Jamaica Labour Party supporters outside the counting centre have started to party.

They are confident that their candidate Pearnel Charles Jr has done enough to defeat independent candidate Dereck Lambert when the final vote is counted.

With the People's National Party opting not to contest the by-election, its caretaker for the constituency, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, drove past the counting centre a short while ago waving her fist and giving a smile to the JLP supporters while a small group of persons wearing shirts marked OBSERVER are outside the counting centre even though their action has been condemned by the Election Centre established to monitor the by-election.

Arthur Hall