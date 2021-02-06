Clarendon businessman charged with murder

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The Clarendon police yesterday arrested and charged a man with murder after he allegedly used a knife to stab another several times during an argument in his community.

Charged is 37-year-old Maricka Simpson, otherwise called 'Omar', a businessman of Bottom Halse Hall district in the parish.

The deceased is 34-year-old Derae Bandoo, otherwise called 'Coolie', a labourer of the same community.

The police said Bandoo was at his shop along with Simpson when an argument developed between them. Simpson then allegedly used a knife to stab Bandoo several times.

The incident happened about 7:00 pm on Sunday, January 31.

Bandoo was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police said.