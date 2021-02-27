Clarendon cops using curfew to stem crime wave

CLARENDON, Jamaica - A curfew has been imposed in several communities in southern Clarendon. The curfew, which will run for 48 hours, will impact communities in and around the King Street, Young Street and Capture Land areas.

This strategy is an effort to counter reprisals in the general Lionel Town area, as there has been a flare up of violence in the space recently. The latest was a double murder where the Portland Cottage and Rocky Point communities intersect Tuesday night.

Superintendent of Police in charge of Operations, Christopher Phillips, says the team is keeping a keen eye on the space, and added that residents are living in fear due to the increased crime wave in the south.

“We have done several walk-throughs to the point where a police youth club has been formed through the Community Safety and Security Branch, so we are doing all we can to bring back some semblance of normalcy in that area," he said.

"We are making an effort to connect with the community and so we are moving right across the southern section of the parish as this entire area has seen an increase in violent activities. We continue to do our best as we call on our partners to assist us in any way they can. We are also making a recommendation to incorporate the use of technology in our crime fighting efforts because if we get CCTV in strategic parts of the southern sections of the parish we will no doubt put a dent in crime in the area," he explained.

After 48 hours, an assessment will be done and a recommendation will be made whether or not the curfew will be extended.