Clarendon farmer arrested after cops find gun under his pillow

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Twenty-eight-year-old farmer Akeem Markland is scheduled to appear before the May Pen Parish Court on Monday to answer to charges relating to the seizure of a handgun at his home earlier today.

According to the police, Markland, who is from Denbigh Crescent in Clarendon, was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said that about 12:45 pm, a team of officers was on operation in the area when Markland's house was searched and a 40 calibre Smith and Wesson firearm and forty-seven 9mm rounds of ammunition were found under his pillow.

He was later arrested and charged.