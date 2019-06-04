Clarendon man arrested after cops find gun in house

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The May Pen police have charged 37-year-old Aldin Roberts with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after one .38 Revolver with six .38 cartridges was reportedly found inside his home yesterday evening.

The police said Roberts is an unemployed man of Rose Hall address in May Pen, Clarendon.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), lawmen were conducting a search of the house shortly after 4:00 pm, when the weapon was recovered.

Roberts is scheduled to appear before the May Pen Parish Court on Thursday, June 13.

Investigations continue.