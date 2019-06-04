Clarendon man arrested after cops find gun in house
CLARENDON, Jamaica — The May Pen police have charged 37-year-old Aldin Roberts with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after one .38 Revolver with six .38 cartridges was reportedly found inside his home yesterday evening.
The police said Roberts is an unemployed man of Rose Hall address in May Pen, Clarendon.
According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), lawmen were conducting a search of the house shortly after 4:00 pm, when the weapon was recovered.
Roberts is scheduled to appear before the May Pen Parish Court on Thursday, June 13.
Investigations continue.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy