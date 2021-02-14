Clarendon man charged with robbery with aggravation

CLARENDON, Jamaica— An alleged robber who was nabbed by the Lionel Town Police shortly after he reportedly robbed a man in Denbigh Clarendon on Thursday has been charged.

Twenty-one-year-old Kimiani Smikle has been charged with robbery with aggravation.

It is reported that about 10:20 am, Smikle allegedly pounced upon the complainant, placed a knife at his neck and demanded his cellular phone. The complainant reportedly dropped the phone and the accused grabbed it and ran.

An alert was made and shortly after, a motorcycle patrol team that was in the area accosted Smikle. A cellular phone matching the complainant's description was found in his possession.

Smikle was charged on Friday after a question and answer interview.