Clarendon man charged with robbery with aggravation
CLARENDON, Jamaica— An alleged robber who was nabbed by the Lionel Town Police shortly after he reportedly robbed a man in Denbigh Clarendon on Thursday has been charged.
Twenty-one-year-old Kimiani Smikle has been charged with robbery with aggravation.
It is reported that about 10:20 am, Smikle allegedly pounced upon the complainant, placed a knife at his neck and demanded his cellular phone. The complainant reportedly dropped the phone and the accused grabbed it and ran.
An alert was made and shortly after, a motorcycle patrol team that was in the area accosted Smikle. A cellular phone matching the complainant's description was found in his possession.
Smikle was charged on Friday after a question and answer interview.
