Clarendon man charged with wounding

CLARENDON, Jamaica— A Clarendon man has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident at Brooks Avenue in the parish on Thursday, December 3.

Charged is 23-year-old Omar Johnson of Bucks Common, May Pen.

The police said that Johnson and the complainant were involved in a dispute during which Johnson used a knife to stab the complainant in his back.

The complainant was transported to hospital where he was admitted. Following investigations Johnson was arrested.

His court date is being finalised.