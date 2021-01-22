Clarendon man faces multiple robbery-related charges
CLARENDON, Jamaica — A Clarendon man has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly stole two motor vehicles among other items in a series of robberies in the parish last week Thursday.
Twenty-three-year-old Khamalie Dennis, otherwise called 'Elle', of Gayle district, Lionel Town in the parish is being charged with three counts of robbery with aggravation, three counts of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and shooting with intent.
In the first incident which occurred on Mack Corner, Palmers Cross in the parish, about 7:15 am on January 14, Dennis robbed a man of his 2013, Toyota Probox motor car valued at $800,000.
Reports indicate that the driver of the motor car made a stop to attend to a matter when Dennis fired several gunshots at him forcing him to run off. Dennis then stole his car and later abandoned the vehicle in Sandy Bay after it developed mechanical issues, the police said. The vehicle was later recovered.
The second incident took place about 15 minutes later in Sandy Bay when Dennis held up — at gunpoint — a 67-year-old taxi operator and stole his motor car. The police said a passenger in the taxi requested a stop, after which Dennis ordered the driver and the passengers out of the vehicle before driving it away.
Minutes after, along Rosewell Road, Dennis, who was driving the motor car he had allegedly previously stolen, stopped alongside a woman who was walking along the roadway. He reportedly held her up at gunpoint and robbed her of her Samsung cellular phone valued at $40,000, then drove off.
The matter was reported to the police and an investigation led to Dennis' arrest the same day.
He was charged yesterday and his court date is now being finalised.
