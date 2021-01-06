Clarendon man found with gun at illegal party

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police have arrested and charged a man following a raid in his Canaan Heights, Clarendon community on Saturday, January 2.

The police said 24-year-old Sanjay Johnson has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

It is reported that about 9:00 pm on the night in question, a police team was on operation in the area when they saw a group of people at an illegal party.

They were accosted, searched and one 9mm Ruger pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in Johnson's possession.

He was arrested and subsequently charged after a question and answer segment.