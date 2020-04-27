Clarendon man held with gun after trying to flee cops

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A man was arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm in Havana Heights, Clarendon on Sunday.

Reports are that about 11:00 am, a police team was on an operation in the community when three men were observed fleeing. They were chased and one of them was held.

The police said he was searched and the firearm — a revolver — was found in a bag that he was carrying.

The identity of the man arrested is being withheld as investigations continue.