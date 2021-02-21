Clarendon man with cocaine in motor vehicle held

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Detectives from Clarendon arrested a man following the seizure of a quantity of cocaine in his car during an operation along Joe Walters Street, Kemps Hill in the parish yesterday.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports are that about 3:30 pm, the police were on operations in the area when a white Honda Civic motorcar was intercepted. The vehicle was subsequently searched and a bag containing about two pounds of cocaine was found under the passenger seat.

The police said the driver of the motor vehicle was taken into custody and the motor vehicle seized.