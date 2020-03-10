Clarendon mechanic nabbed for house-breaking

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have charged 27-year-old mechanic Gavin Hudson with shooting with intent and house breaking following an incident on Nelson Street, May Pen, Clarendon, yesterday.

The police said about 5:30 am, the owner of a mechanic shop went to investigate reports that a break-in was taking place at his business place.

On his arrival, he saw three men, one of whom reportedly opened gunfire at him before attempting to escape. The business owner then returned gunfire at the men.

The police were summoned and a motor car belonging to Hudson was found at the location of the attempted robbery.

Sometime later, he turned up at hospital with a gunshot wound and was admitted for treatment, the police said.

He remains in hospital under police guard.