Clarendon men found with gun in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica —Five Clarendon men were arrested and charged following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Mandeville, Manchester today.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition are 56-year-old Kirk Valentine, 35-year-old Sheldon Smith, 26-year-old Kerron Mitchell, 26-year-old David Dyer, and 22-year-old Oshane Reid, all of Clarendon addresses.

According to the police, the men were picked up during an operation on Manchester Road in the parish about 12:30 am, when the vehicle they were travelling in was stopped, searched, and a Taurus 9mm pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition found.

They are expected to appear before the court at a later date.