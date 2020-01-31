Clarendon motorcyclist killed in crash

CLARENDON, Jamaica—Twenty-four-year-old Andrew Small died this morning in vehicular crash on the Osborne Store main road in Clarendon, the police have reported.

According to the police, Small, who is of Howell Content, York Town in the parish, was driving his Eagle motorcycle in a westerly direction along the roadway about 7:00 am.

It is reported that he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a Nissan Latio motor car that was travelling in the opposite direction.

He received multiple injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police said that the driver of the Nissan motor car was warned for prosecution.