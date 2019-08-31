Clarendon police nab two men on most wanted list

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Police from the Clarendon Division say they have, within a week, nabbed several suspects including two men on the division's most wanted list.

The men on the most wanted list have been named as 22-year-old Shevaughn Hall, otherwise called 'Munga' of Evans Avenue, Effortville, and 44-year-old Malikie Whyte, otherwise called 'Hagga', shop owner of Coffals district, Race Course, both in Clarendon

Hall, the division's number one most-wanted was apprehended on Tuesday, August 27, the police said. He has been charged with the murders of 18-year-old Shavour Henry of Giron Avenue and 18-year-old Najair Ferguson of Top Hill, both of Effortville in the parish. Hall has also been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, relative to the incident.

Reports from the Clarendon Police are that on March 4, 2019 about 11:00 am, Henry, Ferguson and another man were sitting in a yard when they were allegedly approached by Hall who opened gunfire hitting them several times. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The third man escaped unharmed.

Hall is also facing charges by the St Elizabeth Police for robbery with aggravation.

Meanwhile, Whyte was arrested and charged on Tuesday, August 27 in relation to a case of rape committed in his community in 2018.

Additionally, two men were apprehended on Sunday, August 24 and charged with robbery with aggravation, the police said. Charged are 23-year-old Shemar Anderson, and Mark Grant, otherwise called 'Pelle', taxi operator, both of Palmer's Cross in Clarendon.

Reports are that on Tuesday, August 20 about 5:30 pm, two overseas missionaries were walking along the Mineral Heights Highway when they were accosted by the two men who robbed them of personal items. Anderson and Grant were also charged by the Manchester Police for similar offences, committed on the Spur Tree main road, Manchester on Saturday, August 24.