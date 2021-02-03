Clarendon shopkeeper gunned down leaving five children

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The thirty-five-year-old shop owner, Michael “Baba” Levy who was killed yesterday at his shop in Tweedside, Clarendon, has left five children and one unborn.

His partner is said to be seven months pregnant and has been in shock since the incident.

According to an alleged eyewitness, Levy was in his shop when a white tinted Toyota Axio motor car pulled up and a gunman from the vehicle entered the shop, ordered a cigarette, after which he opened gunfire at the shop owner killing him instantly. One other person was wounded in the shooting and is still hospitalized. Another victim's cellular phone was taken.

Residents recall seeing the car patrolling the area the day before the shooting but were not alarmed. One resident said that she saw the vehicle pass her while she was awaiting a taxi and about five minutes later she saw the same vehicle storm past.

A traumatized sister of the deceased, Ann-Marie Powell, said “him friendly bad, jovial and love laugh. Me cah believe, all now me in disbelief, me one bredda dem take him from me.”

Residents are also left devastated by the incident.

“If I hear a rat on the roof my heart starts to beat faster, like it ago drop out me chest. The incident shake me up, I am in shock. I feel like this is a movie,” one resident said.

They are now calling for police patrols in the area as they are fearful for their lives.

“We do not know who will be next, and with the police presence I would feel much safer,” one resident told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“We have to be off the road very early, we have to be on our Ps and Qs. A me one live and I am scared.”

Tweedside is a neighbouring community to Harwood, where the recent killing of a police constable took place.

Jahvay Gayle