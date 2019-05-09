Clarendon taxi crash saddens transport group
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) says it is saddened at the traffic crash in Frankfield, Clarendon yesterday which resulted in serious injuries to 11 students of the Edwin Allen High School.
“This is yet another accident that could be avoided if proper care is taken by motorist and especially transport operators in their operations on the road especially when the road is in a deplorable condition,” TODSS said in a statement this afternoon.
“Our sadness goes out to all the families and friends of the student and we wish for their speedy recovery.
“And while we are all concern at the condition of your rural transport system we urge persons not to be two reactive but to look at how we can join forces in the developing safe and secure public Transport sector in Jamaica,” it added.
The association said it will be visiting the students and the driver who are currently in hospital.
