Clarendon teen shot dead at home

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The Clarendon Police are currently probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a teen at his home at Effortville in the parish early Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Demar Lindsay otherwise called 'Mini Me', of an Evans Avenue address.

According to police reports, Lindsay was at home when armed men cut open the grille of his house shortly after 3:00 am and opened fire hitting him.

The police were summoned and upon arrival Lindsay was seen lying in a room with multiple gunshot wounds.