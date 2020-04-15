Clarendon teen skips home quarantine
CLARENDON, Jamaica— The public is being asked to be on the lookout for 17-year-old Krisson Lodge, who skipped home after being placed under quarantine.
According to the police, the Clarendon Health Department reported that Krisson, who is of a Belle Plain address in Clarendon, has left home and all efforts to locate her have proven futile. The police said she is still within the high-risk period and as such, persons should not accommodate her if she turns up.
Krisson Lodge or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to immediately contact the Clarendon Health Department at 876-986-9043, Ministry of Health and Wellness at 888-ONE-LOVE, or the JCF COVID-19 Command Centre at 876-702-5106, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy