Clarendon teen skips home quarantine

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The public is being asked to be on the lookout for 17-year-old Krisson Lodge, who skipped home after being placed under quarantine.

According to the police, the Clarendon Health Department reported that Krisson, who is of a Belle Plain address in Clarendon, has left home and all efforts to locate her have proven futile. The police said she is still within the high-risk period and as such, persons should not accommodate her if she turns up.

Krisson Lodge or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to immediately contact the Clarendon Health Department at 876-986-9043, Ministry of Health and Wellness at 888-ONE-LOVE, or the JCF COVID-19 Command Centre at 876-702-5106, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.